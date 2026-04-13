Army recruitment in Pasay City

Staff Sergeant Ronnie Ado of the Army Recruitment Office, Philippine Army, facilitates applicants during a job fair at the Pasay City Astrodome today, 13 April 2026. Organized by the city government and its partner agencies, the event features 50 local and overseas employers offering over 6,000 job opportunities.

Staff Sergeant Ronnie Ado of the Army Recruitment Office, Philippine Army, facilitates applicants during a job fair at the Pasay City Astrodome today, 13 April 2026. Organized by the city government and its partner agencies, the event features 50 local and overseas employers offering over 6,000 job opportunities. Toto Lozano











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