Tech leaders at MWC 2026 tackle AI’s environmental footprint

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes global industries, telecommunications leaders and energy experts at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2026 are turning their focus to a critical challenge: managing the technology’s massive energy appetite.

Globe joined representatives from Google, Schneider Electric, and the International Energy Agency to examine how companies can balance digital growth with environmental responsibility.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said innovation must scale responsibly to ensure technological progress does not undermine global climate goals.

"The challenge is making sure that this progress strengthens, rather than undermines, the global shift toward a sustainable future," Crisanto said. She noted that transitioning to energy-efficient technologies and renewable sources reduces a company’s exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices and improves energy security.

Globe is currently utilizing AI to automate and optimize its own network operations. By analyzing real-time traffic patterns, AI systems automatically adjust power levels at cell sites, reducing electricity consumption during low-demand periods without degrading service.

The company reported that AI-driven cooling systems for its infrastructure have already resulted in annual energy savings of 20 to 30 percent. These efforts are part of a broader rollout of "green solutions," including sodium-nickel batteries and advanced cooling technologies that minimize the need for traditional air conditioning.

These efficiency gains support Globe’s goal to increase its renewable energy share to at least 42 percent by 2030, up from 24 percent in 2024. The company recently reported a 15 percent year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and a 9 percent drop in Scope 3 emissions, exceeding its annual reduction targets.

To reflect changes in its business strategy and operational footprint, Globe announced it will establish 2025 as its new baseline year and resubmit its emissions inventory to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Crisanto stressed that while AI poses an energy challenge, it also offers a solution. "Technology drives innovation and with AI there is great opportunity to use this technology for greater good," she said.

The company’s sustainability efforts were recently recognized by CDP, which awarded Globe an A- score for climate in 2025, and by TIME Magazine, which included the firm on its 2025 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.