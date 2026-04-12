Tamayo, Saban join JPGT Alta Vista hunt

But their return comes with a stern test.

The Alta Vista layout presents a markedly different challenge from last week’s venue in Mactan. Known for its tight fairways, hazard-laden holes and small greens, the par-72 course demands precision, discipline and sharp course management — further complicated by the heat and unpredictable winds that could dictate scoring in the 36-hole tournament.

Tamayo, in particular, faces a stacked field in the girls’ 11-14 division. Mactan leg champion Marqaela Dy is determined to extend her winning run, while a deep roster that includes Zuri Bagaloyos, Margaux Espina, Anezka Golez, Aria Montelibano, Andrea Borromeo and Veneece Dumalaog is equally eager to challenge the returning standout.

Eliana Mendoza also seeks a stronger showing after placing eighth in her debut in the higher age category, following a dominant stint in the 7-10 division last season.

In the boys’ side, Saban braces for a fierce battle against a talented cast bannered by Miko Woo, Tobias Tiongko, Laurence Saban and Daven Dy, along with rising contenders Shaqeeq Tanog, Kvan Alburo and James Rolida.

Over in Luzon, the second leg of the JPGT series unfolds Tuesday (14 April) at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas, drawing another strong field eager to gain early ground in the season-long race.

At stake in the JPGT regional series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., are crucial ranking points, with each leg forming part of a six-stage circuit. The top four players in each division will earn spots on the North and South teams for the Elite Grand Finals set on 15 to 18 September, where the North squad will defend its title.

Meanwhile, action in the younger divisions remains just as intense.

Akeisha Yocte and Ethan Lago aim for back-to-back victories in the 7-10 category, with Yocte facing familiar challengers Avery Go and Zoey Mascariñas. Ana Marie Aguilar, Cassandra Yu and Jayenne Mesina further deepen the girls’ field.

Lago, for his part, renews his budding rivalry with fellow Davaoeño Lucas Revilleza, while Darren Ong, Tiger Mangana, Alvaro Cañizares, Wendell Go, Thomas Ngo, Ashton Araw-Araw and David Hing all set their sights on podium finishes.