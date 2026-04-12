Solon eyes energy funds for petroleum storage bunkers

“These royalties are intended for the government’s energy resource development projects and programs, so the funds can be used to support PNOC’s coastal fuel storage facilities,” he said.

He urged the state-run Philippine National Oil Co. to build emergency fuel reserves in the Visayas and Mindanao, which could serve as a buffer stock for key petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel during crises.

Libanan said the proposed facilities could be modeled after the Subic Bay Freeport Zone complex operated by Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corp., which spans 160 hectares and has a storage capacity of 6.3 million barrels, or about one billion liters, of fuel.

Citing data from the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, Libanan noted that the government collected about P200 billion in Malampaya royalties from 2014 to 2024, averaging P18.2 billion annually. The government receives 60 percent of the project’s net proceeds.