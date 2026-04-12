NGCP warns vs kite flying near power lines

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has urged parents and local government units (LGUs) to strengthen the enforcement of its anti-kite flying campaign, especially among children during the summer season.
NGCP said incidents involving kite flying have been increasing, posing risks to the country’s power transmission system. Kites may get entangled in transmission lines or drift into substations and other critical facilities, potentially causing power interruptions or system tripping.
The grid operator warned that such disruptions could affect electricity supply in affected areas, particularly if transmission lines are compromised.
NGCP appealed to parents and local officials to encourage children to fly kites only in open areas far from transmission lines and grid facilities to prevent accidents and service interruptions.
The corporation also reminded the public that strict enforcement of the anti-kite flying campaign near power lines and related facilities is in line with Republic Act 11361, which prohibits activities that may obstruct or endanger power transmission operations.