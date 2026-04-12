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NGCP warns vs kite flying near power lines

A KITE is seen near a high-voltage facility as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines intensifies its safety campaign this summer. NGCP warned that flying kites near transmission lines is a leading cause of line tripping and widespread power interruptions, stressing that it also poses serious risks to public safety and the stability of the power grid.
A KITE is seen near a high-voltage facility as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines intensifies its safety campaign this summer. NGCP warned that flying kites near transmission lines is a leading cause of line tripping and widespread power interruptions, stressing that it also poses serious risks to public safety and the stability of the power grid.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines
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MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has urged parents and local government units (LGUs) to strengthen the enforcement of its anti-kite flying campaign, especially among children during the summer season.

NGCP said incidents involving kite flying have been increasing, posing risks to the country’s power transmission system. Kites may get entangled in transmission lines or drift into substations and other critical facilities, potentially causing power interruptions or system tripping.

A KITE is seen near a high-voltage facility as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines intensifies its safety campaign this summer. NGCP warned that flying kites near transmission lines is a leading cause of line tripping and widespread power interruptions, stressing that it also poses serious risks to public safety and the stability of the power grid.
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The grid operator warned that such disruptions could affect electricity supply in affected areas, particularly if transmission lines are compromised.

NGCP appealed to parents and local officials to encourage children to fly kites only in open areas far from transmission lines and grid facilities to prevent accidents and service interruptions.

The corporation also reminded the public that strict enforcement of the anti-kite flying campaign near power lines and related facilities is in line with Republic Act 11361, which prohibits activities that may obstruct or endanger power transmission operations.

NGCP kite flying warning
power line safety Philippines
RA 11361 violation

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