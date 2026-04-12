Middle East’s business effects

It is within this environment that the insurance sector, of which this author is an active member, assumes a more critical role. Insurance is not merely a passive absorber of losses; it is an active participant in risk distribution across the economy. The current crisis introduces a set of layered exposures that require immediate attention. Here are some of them that can also be said in other industries:

First, underwriting risks are expected to shift. In motor and transport lines, higher fuel costs may lead operators to delay maintenance or adopt cost-saving measures that increase accident probability. In marine cargo, disruptions in shipping routes and extended transit times elevate the likelihood of delay and damage claims. Property insurance faces the persistent issue of underinsurance, as replacement costs rise faster than insured values.

Second, claims handling will be tested by inflationary pressures. The cost of parts, labor, and logistics is rising, and this directly affects claims payouts. Insurers must reassess assumptions regularly to ensure that liabilities are accurately reflected.

Third, investment portfolios are not insulated from volatility. Movements in global markets may impact both fixed-income and equity holdings, potentially affecting the liquidity position of insurers at a time when claims demand may increase. This underscores the need for prudent but flexible asset management within regulatory parameters.

Fourth, operational costs will inevitably rise. Energy and commodity price increases affect the entire value chain, from distribution to claims processing. These are not inefficiencies but external pressures that must be acknowledged in pricing and regulatory discussions.

The appropriate response is neither panic nor passivity — it should be coordination. The industry must align on risk assumptions, share data where possible, and avoid destructive competition that undermines long-term stability.

Further, the present crisis is not unprecedented, but it is instructive. It highlights the interconnectedness of global events and domestic resilience. For the insurance sector, the task is clear. It must not only absorb risk but anticipate it, manage it, and, where possible, mitigate its broader economic impact. And just as in other industries, business stability is not accidental; rather, it is the product of deliberate and coordinated action.

For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.