MGEN Renewables earns triple ISO certification

MGEN Renewable Energy Inc. has achieved triple ISO certification, marking a milestone in its operational standards across quality, environmental management and occupational health and safety.
The certifications — ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety — were awarded by TÜV SÜD ASEAN.
The recognition covers the company’s head office and key solar facilities located in Bongabon, Baras, Bulacan, Cordon, Calatagan and Tarlac.
MGEN Renewables said the certifications reflect its commitment to maintaining high standards across its operations, as well as delivering clean energy solutions that are efficient, safe and sustainable for the communities it serves.