JV flags 'self-inflicted' crisis; Remulla calls for globalization review

“They had good intentions, [t]o lower the price of oil and electricity. But what happened? It’s the opposite,” he said, pointing to continued privatization and competition that failed to bring down prices.

Ejercito said decision-making is also affected by how information is relayed to the President.

“Most of the people who report… they report the good news. Nobody wants to be a bearer of bad news,” he said, warning that incomplete or misleading information could hinder proper policy decisions.

“[Y]ou need to tell him the truth… so he can make the right decision,” he added.

Ejercito also pointed to Thailand’s fuel pricing model, noting that diesel prices there are around P57 due to subsidies supported by taxes collected during normal periods.

He said the Philippines could study similar mechanisms, referencing the former Oil Price Stabilization Fund (OPSF), which was removed following deregulation.

Joining the discussion, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the country must reassess its dependence on imports, linking it to broader globalization trends.

“[W]e stopped producing many goods… what we were producing locally, we are importing,” Remulla said.

He called for a re-examination of globalization policies, saying the country has become overly dependent on external supply chains.

“We have to re-examine globalization… we have become too dependent,” he said.

Ejercito echoed the concern, saying the Philippines has become “very import-dependent,” adding that some sectors have leaned toward importing rather than supporting local production.

The two officials also raised concerns about alleged cartel-like behavior in the energy sector, with Remulla linking policy decisions, including deregulation and structural reforms, to market conditions that may have allowed such practices to emerge.