Hermanos Caballer at the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition 2026

Spain's Hermanos Caballer paints the Manila Bay night skies during the fifth and final week of the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City, on 11 April 2026. The United Kingdom's Pyrotex Fireworks Ltd. was crowned this year’s Grand Champion, followed by China's Liuyang Polaris Fireworks Co. Ltd. in second place, and Germany's Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerk rounding out the podium.

Spain's Hermanos Caballer paints the Manila Bay night skies during the fifth and final week of the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City, on 11 April 2026. The United Kingdom's Pyrotex Fireworks Ltd. was crowned this year’s Grand Champion, followed by China's Liuyang Polaris Fireworks Co. Ltd. in second place, and Germany's Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerk rounding out the podium.











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