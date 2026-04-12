Fuel prices may no longer hit P60 per liter — DOE

Fuel prices in the Philippines may no longer return to P60 per liter as structural damage from the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to affect global oil supply, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin said Sunday.

Garin said the volatility in oil markets remains, with damage to key facilities expected to take time to repair even if tensions ease.

“If the war lasts only two weeks, prices may go down. But the structural damage has already been done. It will take time to fix the facilities. Even if prices decline, it won’t be as fast as the increase. We may no longer return to the previous level of P60 per liter for diesel,” she said in Filipino during an interview with dzBB.