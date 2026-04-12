Foreign parenting plans need Phl court recognition

While the trial court invalidated the parenting agreement, it nevertheless awarded custody of the child to the husband. Because of this, the wife brought the matter straight to the Supreme Court. The issue resolved by the Highest Court, among others, was whether the parenting agreement executed and given force by a court abroad can be effective here in the Philippines.

It said that such an agreement cannot have force and effect in the Philippines because of the failure to follow proper procedure.

The Highest Court explained: “In the present case, petitioner argues that notwithstanding her voluntary execution of and compliance with the Parenting Plan, it should nevertheless be declared void ab initio for being contrary to law.

“In particular, the provision granting sole physical custody over AAA to respondent is in direct violation of Article 176 of the Family Code, which provides that illegitimate children shall be under the parental authority of their mother. The Parenting Plan was executed in San Diego, California, and was approved in a judgment by the Superior Court of San Diego. Thus, for this Court to determine the validity of the Parenting Plan, it is necessary that the judgment approving it must first be recognized in this jurisdiction.