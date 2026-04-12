EV group elects new chief, steers growth phase

“Over the years EVAP has become a movement, one built by people who believed in electric mobility long before it became the conversation it is today,” Tee Ten said. “We are excited to carry that work forward and to keep pushing the boundaries of what the Philippine EV industry can accomplish.”

The new board includes Carla Buencamino of ACMobility as vice president, Mark Rola of Metro Goldrich Construction as corporate secretary, Kevin Yao of Autokid Subic Trading as treasurer, and Jojo Conde of PESIN as auditor.

Founders Ferdi Raquelsantos and Rommel Juan remain as chairman emeritus and chairman, respectively, while outgoing president Edmund Araga transitions to an ex officio role.

The leadership shift builds on gains achieved under Araga, who served four terms and helped advance key initiatives such as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act and the sector’s long-term roadmap. EVAP has also strengthened regional cooperation and industry coordination over the years.

“Passing the presidency to Willy and this new board is something I do with great pride,” Araga said. “Rather than stepping away, I will be right there in the technical working groups, sleeves rolled up, doing the work that still needs to be done.”

Industry data points to a sharp rise in EV adoption, with sales climbing from fewer than 1,000 units in 2022 to nearly 20,000 units in 2025.

Electric vehicles now account for about 7 percent of total vehicle sales, while charging infrastructure has expanded significantly nationwide.

EVAP said the new leadership will focus on sustaining this momentum by strengthening industry collaboration, supporting infrastructure development, and encouraging wider adoption of electric mobility across the country.