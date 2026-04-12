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Davao City Mayor Duterte leads RAGE Coalition

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte leads the oath-taking ceremony of the Reform Alliance for Good Governance and Accountability (RAGE) Coalition at Club Filipino in San Juan City on 12 April 2026. The newly-formed coalition calls for accountability regarding corruption and the misuse of public funds while promoting people-centered governance. In attendance were former representatives Pantaleon Alvarez and Mike Defensor; lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, Raul Lambino, and Jimmy Bondoc; Senators Bong Go and Robinhood Padilla; Representatives Paolo Marcoleta and Leandro Leviste; and several members of the Duterte administration’s former cabinet.