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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (13 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Be careful with your words — you might hurt someone unintentionally.

Health: Do not delay check-ups if something feels unusual.

Career: You may receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: Small expenses may add up if not monitored.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place a crystal pyramid on your table for wisdom and focus.

OX

Love: You may meet someone who gives you a fresh perspective on love.

Health: Avoid staying up late when already tired.

Career: A small opportunity may bring long-term benefits.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying — focus on saving.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Place a crystal ball in your room to clear stagnant energy.

TIGER

Love: Not all sweet gestures are genuine — observe intentions carefully.

Health: Warm up before exercising to avoid injury.

Career: You will learn a new skill useful for work.

Wealth: A refund or repayment may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Use green aventurine to attract luck in business.

RABBIT

Love: Start your day with affection — it strengthens your relationship.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you feel congested.

Career: Clean your workspace to improve focus.

Wealth: Good deals may come if you search patiently.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Avoid placing a trash bin near your main door to keep good fortune flowing.

DRAGON

Love: Excitement may come from someone unexpected.

Health: Choose nutritious food and reduce junk intake.

Career: Collaboration will bring better results today.

Wealth: A side hustle may generate extra income.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Carry a protective charm to ward off negative energy.

SNAKE

Love: A casual chat may turn into something meaningful.

Health: Relax and meditate to ease stress.

Career: Ignore envy and stay focused on your goals.

Wealth: Financial support or a gift may come from family.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place a salt bowl in the kitchen to absorb negative energy.

HORSE

Love: Focus on self-love before entering a relationship.

Health: Avoid extreme cold to prevent illness.

Career: Use your charm to persuade and connect with clients.

Wealth: Small wins or promos may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Keep a red envelope with a coin in your wallet for added luck.

GOAT

Love: Romance may return through simple gestures.

Health: Keep hands and nails clean to avoid bacteria.

Career: Misunderstandings may arise — communicate clearly.

Wealth: Organize your financial goals.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros figurine near your door for protection from conflict.

MONKEY

Love: Small misunderstandings may arise — show effort and care.

Health: Take vitamin C and avoid going out late.

Career: Delays may happen, but better outcomes are coming.

Wealth: Be ready for unexpected family expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a Chinese coin with a red string in your wallet for financial luck.

ROOSTER

Love: Avoid giving the cold treatment — communicate directly.

Health: Warm up your body in the morning.

Career: A good day to plan new strategies.

Wealth: Opportunities may come, but watch out for scams.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Place a citrine crystal in your workspace to attract income.

DOG

Love: Enjoy bonding time with family.

Health: Reduce sugar intake if needed.

Career: Stay away from workplace conflicts.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Hang an evil eye charm in your room for protection from envy.

PIG

Love: Listen to your partner — they need to feel heard.

Health: Keep your feet dry, especially in rainy weather.

Career: Stand firm in your ideas if you believe in them.

Wealth: A long-awaited payment may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a lucky cat figurine in your living room for prosperity.

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master hanz
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