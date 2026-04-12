Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Be careful with your words — you might hurt someone unintentionally.
Health: Do not delay check-ups if something feels unusual.
Career: You may receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: Small expenses may add up if not monitored.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place a crystal pyramid on your table for wisdom and focus.
OX
Love: You may meet someone who gives you a fresh perspective on love.
Health: Avoid staying up late when already tired.
Career: A small opportunity may bring long-term benefits.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying — focus on saving.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Place a crystal ball in your room to clear stagnant energy.
TIGER
Love: Not all sweet gestures are genuine — observe intentions carefully.
Health: Warm up before exercising to avoid injury.
Career: You will learn a new skill useful for work.
Wealth: A refund or repayment may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Use green aventurine to attract luck in business.
RABBIT
Love: Start your day with affection — it strengthens your relationship.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you feel congested.
Career: Clean your workspace to improve focus.
Wealth: Good deals may come if you search patiently.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Avoid placing a trash bin near your main door to keep good fortune flowing.
DRAGON
Love: Excitement may come from someone unexpected.
Health: Choose nutritious food and reduce junk intake.
Career: Collaboration will bring better results today.
Wealth: A side hustle may generate extra income.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a protective charm to ward off negative energy.
SNAKE
Love: A casual chat may turn into something meaningful.
Health: Relax and meditate to ease stress.
Career: Ignore envy and stay focused on your goals.
Wealth: Financial support or a gift may come from family.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place a salt bowl in the kitchen to absorb negative energy.
HORSE
Love: Focus on self-love before entering a relationship.
Health: Avoid extreme cold to prevent illness.
Career: Use your charm to persuade and connect with clients.
Wealth: Small wins or promos may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Keep a red envelope with a coin in your wallet for added luck.
GOAT
Love: Romance may return through simple gestures.
Health: Keep hands and nails clean to avoid bacteria.
Career: Misunderstandings may arise — communicate clearly.
Wealth: Organize your financial goals.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros figurine near your door for protection from conflict.
MONKEY
Love: Small misunderstandings may arise — show effort and care.
Health: Take vitamin C and avoid going out late.
Career: Delays may happen, but better outcomes are coming.
Wealth: Be ready for unexpected family expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Keep a Chinese coin with a red string in your wallet for financial luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Avoid giving the cold treatment — communicate directly.
Health: Warm up your body in the morning.
Career: A good day to plan new strategies.
Wealth: Opportunities may come, but watch out for scams.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Place a citrine crystal in your workspace to attract income.
DOG
Love: Enjoy bonding time with family.
Health: Reduce sugar intake if needed.
Career: Stay away from workplace conflicts.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Hang an evil eye charm in your room for protection from envy.
PIG
Love: Listen to your partner — they need to feel heard.
Health: Keep your feet dry, especially in rainy weather.
Career: Stand firm in your ideas if you believe in them.
Wealth: A long-awaited payment may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Place a lucky cat figurine in your living room for prosperity.