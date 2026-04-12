Cops arrest ex-convict, rescue 2 minors in motorcycle theft

Police arrested a 37-year-old man and rescued two minors Saturday afternoon following a follow-up operation to recover a stolen motorcycle in Barangay Bagumbayan in Taguig City.

The suspect, identified as Christian Angeles, allegedly stole a black Suzuki Smash from outside a residence in Barangay Hagonoy late Friday night.

Taguig City Police Sub-station 9 operatives traced the suspect’s route using CCTV backtracking and forward tracking through adjacent neighborhoods.

The victim, identified as John Nicole Versoza, told authorities he discovered the vehicle missing at 5 a.m. Saturday when he prepared to leave for work.

CCTV footage showed the suspect using a 20-centimeter lock pick and an improvised ignition key to steal the motorcycle around 2 a.m.

Angeles, a resident of Barangay Bagumbayan, allegedly confessed to the crime, stating he intended to sell the vehicle for P5,000 to fund a long-term drug habit.

“I just used it to support my drug vice,” Angeles said, admitting to using illegal drugs for 15 years.

Police officials cited that Angeles was recently released from Taguig City Jail after serving 10 years for murder and has a history of prior carnapping cases.

Investigators found that after the theft, Angeles allegedly transferred the motorcycle to a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old sibling for concealment in Barangay Bagumbayan. The two minors were rescued during the operation and turned over to Bahay Pag-asa in Barangay Wawa.

Angeles is currently held at a Taguig police custodial facility. He faces charges for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act.

Versoza expressed relief at the recovery of his motorcycle, which he uses for work.

“My anxiety has eased now that the motor is recovered,” Versoza said. Addressing the suspect, he added, “I hope they work properly and fight fair.”