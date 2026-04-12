‘CAINTAyo’ nightly feeding program relaunched

To ensure sanitary preparation and reduce expenses, Nieto opened a central kitchen at One Arena, where staff from the local government’s general services office handle the cooking.

The program uses a buffet-style system, and residents are encouraged to bring their own plates and utensils.

“We will serve the food buffet-style to prevent anyone from taking home excessive leftovers,” Nieto said. “To save on costs, the General Services Office staff will handle the daily cooking.”

Nieto stressed that the initiative will run year-round, noting that providing even a single dinner offers significant relief to a family’s daily budget. He added that each municipal department will be assigned a specific day to assist with food distribution.

The mayor said he initiated the department rotations so government personnel could better understand the challenges residents face, which he hopes will inspire a greater commitment to public service.

Nieto also clarified that he does not intend to appear in photos or attend every pantry visit. He stated he wants to maintain the “sacredness” of the program and keep it free from political influence.

The program originally launched in January 2019 along Westbank Road in Barangay San Andres but was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Following a successful relaunch last Friday at the San Buena Compound in Barangay Sto. Domingo, the team is scheduled to bring the program to Gruar for its next phase.

In an interview earlier this year, Nieto expressed his desire to bring back the initiative, noting that the system had previously been highly effective for the community.