Thai artist Pami upholds feminine strength

Pami explained that Cry Jar portrays the transformation of pain in a relationship, metaphorically measured through an “emotional compensation” jar.

“If you don’t want to try in love, then fine! Pay the price. Every time you make me cry, those tears go into the jar as proof that the pain isn’t disappearing — it’s piling up,” Pami said about the song.

She admitted that the song is deeply personal, reflecting her own journey through pain. But instead of being afraid to share her story publicly, she said she no longer feels that fear once she releases it through music because it has already become her “baby.”

Comparing it to her previous song Kiss Me Blue, she said Cry Jar is more mature, tackling pain in a more composed manner while also showing her growth as a person and becoming wiser.

Speaking with DAILY TRIBUNE, she shared how music taught her about healing.

“I suffered from mental issues before because of music, but I also got through it because of music, too. It’s really funny,” she shared.

“Before, I thought it was just about the image and everything, so it was pretty hard for me because I didn’t really enjoy it or get into the music that much. But after I learned how to really make music and write my own songs, and then other people heard it and felt the same way, I think that’s kind of like a healing part for me,” she explained.

She also shared that Cry Jar testifies to her growth as an artist, as it is the first song she has worked on with foreign producers.

“I wrote the song when I was in an Australian songwriting camp held by Concord, and it was so awesome. I think that was me stepping out of my comfort zone because I usually just write songs in my room. I don’t usually write songs with other people like that,” she explained.

Pami excitedly said she would love to visit the Philippines, as she has Filipino friends and knows Filipinos are very talented in music and dancing.