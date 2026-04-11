PNP seizes P700-M worth of imported perfumes in Valenzuela

The Philippine National Police seized about P700 million worth of imported perfumes in a raid on a warehouse in Barangay East Canumay, Valenzuela City on Friday.

Police said the goods were believed to have entered the country without proper certification and regulatory compliance.

Authorities cited Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of 1992, which aims to protect consumer interests, promote general welfare and set standards of conduct for businesses and industry.

The law seeks to protect the public from health and safety risks and from unfair or unconscionable sales practices, while promoting awareness of consumer rights.

The seized items will be turned over to the Department of Trade and Industry for verification to determine whether the products comply with required authorizations, including the Philippine Standard Quality and Safety Mark or the Import Commodity Clearance sticker.