PCG: Chinese embassy’s 1990 letter ‘not significant’ in Scarborough dispute

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has dismissed the Chinese Embassy’s use of a 1990 letter as lacking significance in the ongoing dispute over Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said the document does not hold weight in determining sovereignty issues.

“The letter they [Chinese Embassy] publicized does not really mean anything,” Tarriela said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

On March 14, the Chinese Embassy released a 1990 letter written by then Philippine Ambassador to Germany Bienvenido A. Tan Jr., which stated that Scarborough Reef, also known as Huangyan Dao, does not fall within Philippine territorial sovereignty based on information from the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA).