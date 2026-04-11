Kyline Alcantara urges compassion as fuel costs bite drivers

“Lumaki akong jeepney driver ang namulatan kong trabaho ni Papa Ben. Takbuhan siya ng mga nangangailangan sa barangay namin sa Bicol,” she said.

Her experience, she explained, has deepened her awareness of how difficult the current situation must be for drivers who rely on daily earnings to support their families.

While acknowledging that the ongoing oil crisis affects everyone, Kyline emphasized that transport workers often bear the heaviest burden—especially those driving jeepneys, tricycles, and TNVS units.

“Lahat tayo ay apektado ng krisis na ito pero iba-iba ang impact nito sa atin… maaaring maswerte tayo na hindi ganoon kabigat gaya sa mga kababayan natin na jeepney, tricycle, o TNVS drivers,” she shared.

The actress went on to encourage small but meaningful acts of kindness, reminding the public that even the simplest gesture can make a difference.

“Kung kaya natin na matulungan sila, sana magawa natin sa abot ng ating makakaya. Maliit na tulong man, pero kapalit nito ay ngiti na bubuo sa araw natin,” she said, adding: “A little kindness goes a long way in a world that needs it most.”

Through her message, Kyline shines a light on the human side of the crisis—calling not just for awareness, but for collective compassion in challenging times.