Jessica Sanchez finds voice again after years of doubt

“I actually stepped away from music for a while. I mean, of course, I would post, you know, singing covers and stuff. But I really was struggling with, you know - is this for me? I’ve been doing this for so long, and I feel like there’s no breakthrough moment for me, and I just was really depressed with my music career. I didn’t know what was gonna happen. And so, you know, 20 years later, I come back on AGT. Just kinda like to test. You know, another chance. And God really answered my prayer that I have for many, many years.”

Her return to the stage marked more than just a comeback—it became a turning point. After years of waiting and self-reflection, Sanchez found clarity and renewed purpose, embracing the idea that success doesn’t always arrive on schedule.

Now, with a revived sense of direction, she stands as a testament to resilience—proving that even after moments of doubt, it’s never too late to rediscover one’s voice.