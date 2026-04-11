Jessica Sanchez finds voice again after years of doubt

After stepping back from the spotlight, Jessica Sanchez is opening up about the uncertainty that once made her question her path in music—and the quiet strength that led her back.
The Filipino-American singer revealed that there was a time when passion alone no longer felt enough. Despite continuing to share covers online, she admitted to grappling with deep discouragement, wondering if the career she had pursued for most of her life was truly meant for her.
“I actually stepped away from music for a while. I mean, of course, I would post, you know, singing covers and stuff. But I really was struggling with, you know - is this for me? I’ve been doing this for so long, and I feel like there’s no breakthrough moment for me, and I just was really depressed with my music career. I didn’t know what was gonna happen. And so, you know, 20 years later, I come back on AGT. Just kinda like to test. You know, another chance. And God really answered my prayer that I have for many, many years.”
Her return to the stage marked more than just a comeback—it became a turning point. After years of waiting and self-reflection, Sanchez found clarity and renewed purpose, embracing the idea that success doesn’t always arrive on schedule.
Now, with a revived sense of direction, she stands as a testament to resilience—proving that even after moments of doubt, it’s never too late to rediscover one’s voice.