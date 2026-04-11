Gov’t demands Meta fight oil-linked hoaxes

They said this included false and misleading content on fuel prices, supply disruptions, and government actions.

“The rapid proliferation of false, misleading, and panic-inducing content — particularly relating to oil prices, economic disruptions, and government actions — poses a direct and escalating threat to public order, economic confidence and national security,” the letter said.

High-risk falsities

The DICT said such content, particularly when spread on digital platforms, may violate Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

As such, the agency asked Meta to tighten its grip on the high-risk disinformation.

It called for stronger detection and takedown systems, a fast-tracked government flagging channel, and a 24/7 senior-level contact to handle urgent cases, backed by clear response timelines.

Likewise, it sought regular transparency reports on enforcement, warning that false narratives — from exaggerated oil price spikes to supposed supply disruptions — could fuel panic, distort prices, and disrupt the availability of essential goods.

Meta has 48 hours to acknowledge the directive and seven days to submit a compliance plan, as DICT moves to limit the economic fallout of disinformation amid price pressures.