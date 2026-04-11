Gold and Green Glam: BINI’s Coachella Looks Redefine Stage Fashion

BINI didn’t just make history on the Coachella stage—they did it in style that fused opulence with purpose.

Behind the group’s striking, warrior-inspired ensembles is Filipino designer Job Dacon, who revealed that each outfit was crafted using an unexpected combination of materials: real gold leaf and recycled plastic. According to the designer, around 20 to 25 sheets of genuine gold leaf were incorporated into every look, alongside roughly two pounds of repurposed plastic per member.

The result is a bold visual statement—armor-like pieces that shimmer under the desert lights while quietly carrying a message of sustainability. It’s a balance rarely seen on a global music stage, where high fashion often leans heavily on excess rather than environmental consciousness.

Dacon described the creations as a meeting point between innovation and responsibility, bringing Filipino craftsmanship to an international audience in a way that feels both elevated and intentional.

As BINI continues to break ground worldwide, their Coachella appearance proves that performance fashion can go beyond aesthetics—becoming a platform for storytelling, advocacy, and forward-thinking design.