Gadon slams ‘fake news’ on Marcos Jr. health, urges probe vs disinformation

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Saturday dismissed as “a wholesale lie” social media claims that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was seriously ill and hospitalized during the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Mt. Samat, Bataan on April 9.

Gadon rejected circulating posts alleging that footage of the 2026 Araw ng Kagitingan—headlined by the President—was manipulated or recycled from last year’s commemoration, stressing that such claims are baseless.

“President BBM (Bongbong Marcos) is physically healthy. It is a wholesale lie to say that he was seriously ill and confined in a hospital last April 9 during the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan event at Mt. Samat in Bataan,” Gadon said.

The Palace official, who also attended the event, urged law enforcement agencies to investigate “the purveyors of fake news.”

“I am calling on the CIDG and NBI to arrest these perpetrators and file cases against these people,” Gadon said.

He also furnished this paper with video footage he personally took during the April 9 event, emphasizing that “these are not clips from RTVM nor PTV.”

“Ang iba pa diyan ay hindi talaga ginagamit ang utak at sinasabi na ‘yung event sa Bataan ay last year pa at iyon ay nireplay lamang. Aba, katatawa-tawa naman iyan. Anong klase ng utak mayroon kayo? Ika-84 nga—kitang-kita sa backdrop at sa mga live sa telebisyon na 84th Araw ng Kagitingan. Kung last year iyon, dapat 83rd ang nakalagay. Gamitin naman ang utak. Mag-isip-isip din kung may time,” Gadon said.

“Sobra-sobra na ang pagmamalabis ng mga DDS bloggers na ito na nagpapakalat ng fake news na si PBBM daw ay patay na, may stage 4 cancer, o may karamdaman na kinakailangang i-confine sa ospital sa Quezon City. Iyan ay pawang kasinungalingan. Magkasama kami ni President Bongbong Marcos noong April 9,” he added.

Gadon said President Marcos even climbed nearly three storeys of stairs leading to the monument, where he and the Japanese ambassador to the Philippines took part in the wreath-laying ceremony.

He added that the President also delivered his speech alongside other dignitaries during the observance.

“Doon ay makikita natin na siya ay walang karamdaman at napakalakas ng kanyang pangangatawan. Nag-usap pa nga kami pagkatapos, at ako pa ang kanyang inalala. Sinabihan niya akong huwag masyadong magpagod dahil ako’y may karamdaman sa puso. Kaya itong mga bloggers na ito ay umaabuso na,” Gadon said.

“Nanawagan ako sa mga police at investigative agencies na umpisahan na ang pag-iimbestiga at kasuhan ang mga taong ito. Ito ay pagmamalabis na. Maaari itong makasira sa kumpiyansa ng mga foreign investors at sa pang-unawa ng ating mga kababayan tungkol sa ginagawa ng administrasyon. Panahon na para kasuhan ang mga taong ito,” he added.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Thursday it has been tracking individuals spreading disinformation.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), for its part, said it will assist in the investigation and case build-up against those who deliberately fabricate and spread false information on social media regarding the President’s health.