Exploit truce gap for OFWs, Alunan: Worst yet to come

He cautioned that if the situation in Iran deteriorates into a prolonged war of attrition, mirroring past US misadventures in the region, the Philippines would face two immediate crises — the urgent evacuation of OFWs to safer locations and the mass repatriation of workers to the Philippines.

The evacuation of OFWs would necessitate a search for new employment abroad for them, while their repatriation would pose a problem as jobs in the Philippines are scarce.

“The ceasefire agreement is so fragile and may not hold,” Alunan said, noting that both sides were already accusing each other of violations.

Drawing from his experience dealing with domestic secessionists and insurgents when he headed the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Alunan described ceasefires as temporary pauses rather than genuine peace efforts.

“Sincerity is always at a deficit,” he said. “Ceasefires are used mainly to catch one’s breath, evaluate lessons learned, rearm, regroup, reposition. In short, they are usually broken due to bad faith.”