Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: It may not be your intention, but you hurt someone. A little affection tonight will help.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to boost your immunity.

Career: A good day to organize your workspace, especially your digital files.

Wealth: Be careful with sudden expenses. Not everything is urgent.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white envelope on the side of your table to refresh the flow of wealth energy at home.