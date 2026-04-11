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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (12 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: It may not be your intention, but you hurt someone. A little affection tonight will help.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to boost your immunity.

Career: A good day to organize your workspace, especially your digital files.

Wealth: Be careful with sudden expenses. Not everything is urgent.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white envelope on the side of your table to refresh the flow of wealth energy at home.

OX

Love: A surprise is coming from someone you least expect. It could be something exciting or a moment of closure.

Health: Drink herbal tea tonight.

Career: You want to suggest something. Today is the right day to speak up.

Wealth: A small amount of unexpected money may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your bag to help grow your income, even from small side hustles.

TIGER

Love: If you still love the person, don’t hide it behind anger. There’s more that could happen.

Health: Eat soup-based meals to preserve your energy.

Career: A coworker admires your work and might help you with a future project.

Wealth: Sales may be small today, but they’re consistent. Don’t ignore them.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Place a green charm on top of your calculator to maintain a steady cash flow in your business.

RABBIT

Love: The relationship may be quiet, but it’s strong. Let it stay that way for now. It doesn’t always have to be loud.

Health: A good day for a walk in the park or garden.

Career: You have a new idea. Start it, even on a small scale.

Wealth: Avoid spending right away on a new gadget. There’s something more important to prioritize.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9: to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue coin under your sales log to keep the luck in your sales flowing.

DRAGON

Love: Your partner will be sweet today. Take advantage of it and return the effort.

Health: Reduce sweets as they can affect your mood.

Career: You’ll meet a new connection. Be polite and engaging.

Wealth: A payment from afar might come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red coin pouch under your work desk to attract fast payments.

SNAKE

Love: Sometimes, a quiet companion is better than someone who only talks.

Health: Relax with essential oils or a lavender scent tonight.

Career: There’s a deadline you need to meet. Don’t procrastinate.

Wealth: You’ll save money through simple strategies at home.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Tie a gold ribbon in your wallet to attract the week’s incoming luck.

HORSE

Love: Don’t close your heart to someone new just because of the past. It’s a new day.

Health: Eat vegetables and fruits to feel more at ease and balanced.

Career: A former teammate may reach out for help. Be open.

Wealth: It’s a good day to audit your earnings this week.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place a white crystal on top of your receipts to gain clarity in your income and expenses.

GOAT

Love: Your love language might not be understood by your partner. Why not explain it?

Health: A great day to clean your room for an energy reset.

Career: If you’re planning to shift fields or tracks, start studying it now.

Wealth: You’ll find luck in a pre-loved item you plan to sell this week.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a green pouch under your bed to support long-term income goals and restful sleep.

MONKEY

Love: There’s a chance to reconnect with someone you thought was gone for good.

Health: Drink a detox beverage before bedtime.

Career: A good day to finish something you’ve been putting off.

Wealth: A small but meaningful transaction will come through.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Place a blue charm beside your phone charger to activate luck in digital orders.

ROOSTER

Love: The relationship feels lighter when you both know how to joke around. Enjoy the day.

Health: Avoid stress eating. Look for a healthy snack alternative.

Career: Expect a compliment from your boss or coworker. You deserve it.

Wealth: An online side hustle might suddenly come up. Grab the opportunity.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your keyboard to boost luck in online tasks.

DOG

Love: You’ll receive a sincere compliment.

Accept it wholeheartedly.

Health: Drink tea for energy and detoxification.

Career: Attend the meeting or update you’re invited to. It’s important to listen.

Wealth: You’ll have luck selling services or skill-based work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Place a red pouch in your bag to help prevent your earnings from running out quickly.

PIG

Love: Are you ready to accept love again? The answer lies in your actions.

Health: Cut down on oily food today.

Career: An offer will arrive. It may be small, but it has potential.

Wealth: A good day to save coins as this will attract bigger wealth.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a green pouch with three coins under your drawer to strengthen your daily cash energy.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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