Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: It may not be your intention, but you hurt someone. A little affection tonight will help.
Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to boost your immunity.
Career: A good day to organize your workspace, especially your digital files.
Wealth: Be careful with sudden expenses. Not everything is urgent.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white envelope on the side of your table to refresh the flow of wealth energy at home.
OX
Love: A surprise is coming from someone you least expect. It could be something exciting or a moment of closure.
Health: Drink herbal tea tonight.
Career: You want to suggest something. Today is the right day to speak up.
Wealth: A small amount of unexpected money may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your bag to help grow your income, even from small side hustles.
TIGER
Love: If you still love the person, don’t hide it behind anger. There’s more that could happen.
Health: Eat soup-based meals to preserve your energy.
Career: A coworker admires your work and might help you with a future project.
Wealth: Sales may be small today, but they’re consistent. Don’t ignore them.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Place a green charm on top of your calculator to maintain a steady cash flow in your business.
RABBIT
Love: The relationship may be quiet, but it’s strong. Let it stay that way for now. It doesn’t always have to be loud.
Health: A good day for a walk in the park or garden.
Career: You have a new idea. Start it, even on a small scale.
Wealth: Avoid spending right away on a new gadget. There’s something more important to prioritize.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9: to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue coin under your sales log to keep the luck in your sales flowing.
DRAGON
Love: Your partner will be sweet today. Take advantage of it and return the effort.
Health: Reduce sweets as they can affect your mood.
Career: You’ll meet a new connection. Be polite and engaging.
Wealth: A payment from afar might come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red coin pouch under your work desk to attract fast payments.
SNAKE
Love: Sometimes, a quiet companion is better than someone who only talks.
Health: Relax with essential oils or a lavender scent tonight.
Career: There’s a deadline you need to meet. Don’t procrastinate.
Wealth: You’ll save money through simple strategies at home.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Tie a gold ribbon in your wallet to attract the week’s incoming luck.
HORSE
Love: Don’t close your heart to someone new just because of the past. It’s a new day.
Health: Eat vegetables and fruits to feel more at ease and balanced.
Career: A former teammate may reach out for help. Be open.
Wealth: It’s a good day to audit your earnings this week.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a white crystal on top of your receipts to gain clarity in your income and expenses.
GOAT
Love: Your love language might not be understood by your partner. Why not explain it?
Health: A great day to clean your room for an energy reset.
Career: If you’re planning to shift fields or tracks, start studying it now.
Wealth: You’ll find luck in a pre-loved item you plan to sell this week.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green pouch under your bed to support long-term income goals and restful sleep.
MONKEY
Love: There’s a chance to reconnect with someone you thought was gone for good.
Health: Drink a detox beverage before bedtime.
Career: A good day to finish something you’ve been putting off.
Wealth: A small but meaningful transaction will come through.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place a blue charm beside your phone charger to activate luck in digital orders.
ROOSTER
Love: The relationship feels lighter when you both know how to joke around. Enjoy the day.
Health: Avoid stress eating. Look for a healthy snack alternative.
Career: Expect a compliment from your boss or coworker. You deserve it.
Wealth: An online side hustle might suddenly come up. Grab the opportunity.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your keyboard to boost luck in online tasks.
DOG
Love: You’ll receive a sincere compliment.
Accept it wholeheartedly.
Health: Drink tea for energy and detoxification.
Career: Attend the meeting or update you’re invited to. It’s important to listen.
Wealth: You’ll have luck selling services or skill-based work.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Place a red pouch in your bag to help prevent your earnings from running out quickly.
PIG
Love: Are you ready to accept love again? The answer lies in your actions.
Health: Cut down on oily food today.
Career: An offer will arrive. It may be small, but it has potential.
Wealth: A good day to save coins as this will attract bigger wealth.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a green pouch with three coins under your drawer to strengthen your daily cash energy.