Cardona Fish Port a 'ghost town' as Laguna de Bay's worsening water quality hit fisherfolk hard

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. JohnCarloMagallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. John Carlo Magallon

Fishing boats sit idle at Cardona Fish Port in Cardona, Rizal, on Saturday, 11 April 2026, as fewer fisherfolk head out to Laguna de Bay due to unprofitable operations amid worsening water quality and continued deterioration of the ecology of the lake. John Carlo Magallon