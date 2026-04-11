A taste of vineyard luxury in Australia’s Hunter Valley

For travelers seeking a seamless blend of wine, nature and refined comfort, Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove offers a picture-perfect escape in Australia’s renowned Hunter Valley. Set amid rolling vineyards and olive groves in Lovedale, New South Wales, the estate presents an immersive countryside retreat that appeals to couples, families, and groups looking to slow down and savor the moment.
Just two hours north of Sydney, Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove sits on 100 picturesque acres, making it an ideal home base for exploring one of Australia’s most celebrated wine regions. Guests are treated to sweeping views, tranquil surroundings, and curated experiences that range from winery tours and olive tastings to hot air balloon rides over the valley.
At the heart of the property are modern, fully self-contained villas designed for comfort and privacy. Each villa features one-, two-, or three-bedroom configurations, complete with ensuite bathrooms, air-conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, cozy gas fireplaces, and private verandas overlooking the estate’s lush landscape. Ideal for groups of up to six, the accommodations provide a relaxed yet upscale setting for weekend escapes or extended holidays.
Guests can unwind by the outdoor pool during warmer months or indulge in restorative treatments at Reflections Day Spa, which offers a serene backdrop of vineyards and olive trees.
Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove delivers a full sensory experience through its award-winning cellar door, where visitors can sample a range of premium wines — from sparkling and sweet whites to bold reds — alongside its celebrated olive products. The on-site Estancia Adina Lovedale restaurant complements the experience with Mediterranean-inspired flavors that highlight fresh, regional ingredients.
A visit to the cellar door also offers the chance to browse unique giftware and skincare items, ideal as keepsakes or thoughtful souvenirs from the Hunter Valley.
Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove has also carved out a strong reputation in olive production, earning multiple accolades at the 2023 Australian International Olive Awards in Canberra. Its standout products — including Orange and Thyme Olives, Ligurian Style Olives, and Wild Olives — garnered gold, silver, and championship honors, reinforcing the estate’s status as a leader in boutique olive cultivation.
From Best Table Olive of Show to Champion titles across specialty categories, the awards highlight Adina’s dedication to craftsmanship and excellence.
Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Hunter Valley’s major attractions — including concert venues, gardens, wineries, and fine-dining restaurants — Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove balances seclusion with accessibility. Whether for a midweek escape or a leisurely weekend, the estate offers a destination where wine, nature, and relaxation come together effortlessly.
At Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, every stay becomes more than just a getaway — it’s an experience shaped by landscape, flavor and a quiet sense of luxury.