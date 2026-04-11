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Getaways

A taste of vineyard luxury in Australia’s Hunter Valley

At Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, every stay becomes more than just a getaway — it’s an experience shaped by landscape, flavor and a quiet sense of luxury.
THE hot air balloon slowly descends over Hunter Valley’s vineyards after a scenic sunrise flight.
THE hot air balloon slowly descends over Hunter Valley’s vineyards after a scenic sunrise flight.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove
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For travelers seeking a seamless blend of wine, nature and refined comfort, Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove offers a picture-perfect escape in Australia’s renowned Hunter Valley. Set amid rolling vineyards and olive groves in Lovedale, New South Wales, the estate presents an immersive countryside retreat that appeals to couples, families, and groups looking to slow down and savor the moment.

A TASTE of Hunter Valley in one elegant kit, featuring Adina Vineyard Chardonnay and Reserve Shiraz, paired with Classic Caramelised Balsamic Vinegar and Herb & Garlic Olives for a refined gourmet experience.
A TASTE of Hunter Valley in one elegant kit, featuring Adina Vineyard Chardonnay and Reserve Shiraz, paired with Classic Caramelised Balsamic Vinegar and Herb & Garlic Olives for a refined gourmet experience. PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove

Just two hours north of Sydney, Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove sits on 100 picturesque acres, making it an ideal home base for exploring one of Australia’s most celebrated wine regions. Guests are treated to sweeping views, tranquil surroundings, and curated experiences that range from winery tours and olive tastings to hot air balloon rides over the valley.

THE hot air balloon slowly descends over Hunter Valley’s vineyards after a scenic sunrise flight.
A relaxing escape at the highlands

Luxury stays amid vineyards and olive groves

At the heart of the property are modern, fully self-contained villas designed for comfort and privacy. Each villa features one-, two-, or three-bedroom configurations, complete with ensuite bathrooms, air-conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, cozy gas fireplaces, and private verandas overlooking the estate’s lush landscape. Ideal for groups of up to six, the accommodations provide a relaxed yet upscale setting for weekend escapes or extended holidays.

MODERN, self-contained villas at Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove offer a private and comfortable stay amid Hunter Valley’s vineyards and olive groves.
MODERN, self-contained villas at Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove offer a private and comfortable stay amid Hunter Valley’s vineyards and olive groves.

Guests can unwind by the outdoor pool during warmer months or indulge in restorative treatments at Reflections Day Spa, which offers a serene backdrop of vineyards and olive trees.

REFLECTIONS Day Spa offers a serene retreat amid the vineyards and olive groves of Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove in Hunter Valley.
REFLECTIONS Day Spa offers a serene retreat amid the vineyards and olive groves of Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove in Hunter Valley.

Taste, stay, and discover

Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove delivers a full sensory experience through its award-winning cellar door, where visitors can sample a range of premium wines — from sparkling and sweet whites to bold reds — alongside its celebrated olive products. The on-site Estancia Adina Lovedale restaurant complements the experience with Mediterranean-inspired flavors that highlight fresh, regional ingredients.

FRESH olives grow on the trees at Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, highlighting the estate’s dedication to quality olive cultivation in Hunter Valley.
FRESH olives grow on the trees at Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, highlighting the estate’s dedication to quality olive cultivation in Hunter Valley.
RIPENING grapes hang on the vine at Adina Vineyard, reflecting the rich winemaking heritage of Australia’s Hunter Valley.
RIPENING grapes hang on the vine at Adina Vineyard, reflecting the rich winemaking heritage of Australia’s Hunter Valley.

A visit to the cellar door also offers the chance to browse unique giftware and skincare items, ideal as keepsakes or thoughtful souvenirs from the Hunter Valley.

Champion olives on the world stage

Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove has also carved out a strong reputation in olive production, earning multiple accolades at the 2023 Australian International Olive Awards in Canberra. Its standout products — including Orange and Thyme Olives, Ligurian Style Olives, and Wild Olives — garnered gold, silver, and championship honors, reinforcing the estate’s status as a leader in boutique olive cultivation.

From Best Table Olive of Show to Champion titles across specialty categories, the awards highlight Adina’s dedication to craftsmanship and excellence.

A perfect base for exploration

Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Hunter Valley’s major attractions — including concert venues, gardens, wineries, and fine-dining restaurants — Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove balances seclusion with accessibility. Whether for a midweek escape or a leisurely weekend, the estate offers a destination where wine, nature, and relaxation come together effortlessly.

At Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, every stay becomes more than just a getaway — it’s an experience shaped by landscape, flavor and a quiet sense of luxury.

A PREMIUM Adina Vineyard gift set features Chardonnay, Reserve Shiraz, balsamic vinegar, and olives.
A PREMIUM Adina Vineyard gift set features Chardonnay, Reserve Shiraz, balsamic vinegar, and olives.PHOTOGRAPH by Duane Villanueva for DAILY TRIBUNE
Adina Vineyard Hunter Valley accommodation
Lovedale NSW wine and olive grove retreat
luxury villas Hunter Valley Australia

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