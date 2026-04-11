A taste of vineyard luxury in Australia’s Hunter Valley

A visit to the cellar door also offers the chance to browse unique giftware and skincare items, ideal as keepsakes or thoughtful souvenirs from the Hunter Valley.

Champion olives on the world stage

Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove has also carved out a strong reputation in olive production, earning multiple accolades at the 2023 Australian International Olive Awards in Canberra. Its standout products — including Orange and Thyme Olives, Ligurian Style Olives, and Wild Olives — garnered gold, silver, and championship honors, reinforcing the estate’s status as a leader in boutique olive cultivation.

From Best Table Olive of Show to Champion titles across specialty categories, the awards highlight Adina’s dedication to craftsmanship and excellence.

A perfect base for exploration

Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Hunter Valley’s major attractions — including concert venues, gardens, wineries, and fine-dining restaurants — Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove balances seclusion with accessibility. Whether for a midweek escape or a leisurely weekend, the estate offers a destination where wine, nature, and relaxation come together effortlessly.

At Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove, every stay becomes more than just a getaway — it’s an experience shaped by landscape, flavor and a quiet sense of luxury.