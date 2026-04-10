What came after Bataan

Before he became a lawyer, and before he served as Vice Governor of Bataan, he was a young Filipino soldier who fought alongside American forces during the Japanese occupation. He survived the war, narrowly escaping the Bataan Death March. He saw what no man should ever have to see — hunger that hollowed men out, cruelty and exhaustion that broke bodies.

He lived through all of it not for recognition, not for reward, but because he had the courage to endure. What defined him, however, was not only that he survived but what he chose to do after.

He returned home and chose a life anchored in the law and public service. He served first as a Justice of the Peace, quietly upholding order in his community. Then he became a litigator, working within a nascent system meant to restore fairness. Eventually, he entered public office and helped lead Bataan as a province rebuilding from the ravages of war.

He did not carry the past with bitterness. He carried it with purpose.

But growing up, I did not fully understand this. To me, he was simply my grandfather, quiet, composed, never one to speak about himself or his experiences during the war. He had a certain calm about him, a quiet strength that did not need to announce itself.

Only later did I understand what that silence held. And I began to see what real courage was.

Heroism is not only about surviving war; it is about what one chooses to do afterward, to build rather than break, to serve rather than withdraw, to stand for what is right in the face of wrong.

It is moving forward with a sense of duty to the community.

But Rufino’s life also left behind a quiet challenge, especially in a time when leadership is often equated with visibility, and when power is measured in noise and attention.

What if leadership were measured instead by integrity? By restraint? By a consistent, unspoken commitment to serve? What if we valued those who lead well more than those who lead loudly?

On “Araw ng Kagitingan,” we honor those who fought and fell. But we should also remember what came after — the lives rebuilt, the communities restored, the generations shaped by men and women who chose not to be defined by war, but by what they did after it.

My grandfather’s story is just one among many. But it reminds me that valor did not end in Bataan.

It continues in courtrooms, in public service, in quiet decisions made every day to uphold what is right.

I remember him not only as part of our history, but as my grandfather, and as a man who proved that the truest form of courage is not only in facing the worst of humanity, but in choosing, afterward, to live with purpose.