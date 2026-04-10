Top 3 safest cities named

The report attributed Davao’s high ranking to its strong safety and security measures, relatively low crime incidence, and the public’s trust in local governance.

Netizens, particularly Dabawenyos, welcomed the result on social media, crediting discipline and strict law enforcement for the city’s standing.

“It’s okay that Dumaguete took the top spot over Davao City. What’s important is the implementation of the Local Government Unit of its laws which made the people here in the city disciplined and most likely made the place livable and safe,” one user said.

It can be recalled that in 2020, the City Government of Davao launched the community-driven “Culture of Security” program, encouraging residents and visitors to practice four key actions: volunteer, report, remind and participate.

The initiative, which remains in place, aims to strengthen peace and order and prevent criminality and security threats in the city, contributing to its continued reputation for safety.