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Quiapo street food vendors tighten belts as LPG prices soar

Street food vendors cook food in Quiapo, Manila, on Friday, 10 April 2026, as rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices squeeze small food businesses. Vendors said LPG prices have jumped from about P900 to P1,600 per tank, forcing them to adjust operations. Annie Alub, a storekeeper at Pansitan ni Waway along Hidalgo Street, said prices were raised by P5 per order to help cover costs. Wilson Aguas, owner of Original Lechon, said the increase has cut their profits by about 20%, while Lilia Camiol, who runs a karinderya in Carriedo, said she reduced serving sizes to keep menu prices unchanged.