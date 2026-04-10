Philippines secures 165M liters of fuel supply — Garin

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin on Friday confirmed that the Philippines has secured commitments for the delivery of 165 million liters of fuel amid supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.
“The 165 million liters is the 1.042 million barrels. There were 149 barrels that arrived last week, and we’re expecting another 300 [b]arrels in the next three weeks. So, confirm na iyan, I think iyong first 300 nasa barko na it’s already on its way, and then naka-stagger iyan para spread out din iyong storage natin ‘no. So, it’s expected that the entire 165 million liters for April,” Garin said in a Palace press briefing.
As of April, the country has received about 22.58 million liters, or roughly 142,000 barrels, of government-procured diesel. The initial shipment arrived in March to boost domestic supply.
Garin said the government is not considering fuel rationing.
“We never discuss it, we haven’t considered it. What we have issued as the directive from DOE is no hoarding… Hindi puwede na may full tank ka na, may container ka pa,” she said.
She explained that while the Philippines does not directly import fuel from the Middle East, its suppliers — including South Korea and Japan — do, making the country indirectly affected by the crisis.
Garin added that the government has sourced fuel from alternative markets, including India, Canada, Argentina, and Russia, to ensure stable supply.