Philippines secures 165M liters of fuel supply — Garin

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin on Friday confirmed that the Philippines has secured commitments for the delivery of 165 million liters of fuel amid supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“The 165 million liters is the 1.042 million barrels. There were 149 barrels that arrived last week, and we’re expecting another 300 [b]arrels in the next three weeks. So, confirm na iyan, I think iyong first 300 nasa barko na it’s already on its way, and then naka-stagger iyan para spread out din iyong storage natin ‘no. So, it’s expected that the entire 165 million liters for April,” Garin said in a Palace press briefing.