Philippine foreign investments fall early 2026 — BSP

The BSP said the decline indicates that “rising geopolitical risks are weighing on investor sentiment,” as tensions abroad and tighter global financial conditions affect capital flows.

FDIs refer to investments made by foreign companies or individuals in businesses, factories, or projects located in another country, with the intention of long-term control or significant influence rather than short-term financial returns.

In January 2026, Philippine FDIs were dampened mainly by rising geopolitical uncertainty rather than actual shocks. Investors were already wary of anticipated instability in the Middle East, which poses risks to global oil supply and future inflation in an oil-import-dependent economy.

At the same time, a global risk-off sentiment led to foreign capital outflows, signaling weaker confidence in emerging markets. Ongoing tensions in the South China Sea and the broader US–China rivalry further added uncertainty, prompting investors to delay or reconsider long-term investment commitments in the Philippines.

The BSP said Japan remained the top source of investments, with inflows largely directed to manufacturing. Equity placements also came from the United States and South Korea and were channeled to real estate and wholesale and retail trade.