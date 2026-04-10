P170-B revenues lost with fuel VAT cut

“The estimate is about P170 billion per year in VAT, so that’s P170 billion per year lost to the government. It depends on the design, but it is also adjusted to petroleum price movements. Meaning, when prices go up, the losses also increase. It will also depend on what we want to achieve — whether it is on price alone or also on importation,” Garin said in a Palace press briefing on Friday.

Quimbo said that keeping the country’s high credit rating is crucial, as creditors use it to determine the interest rates they will impose on the government’s loans.

“When our credit rating is low, the primary impact is on our ability to borrow and repay obligations under favorable terms,” he explained, adding that it could lead to banks imposing higher interest rates on housing loans, car loans, and other personal or business loans.