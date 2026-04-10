Over P91-M shabu, firearms seized in Parañaque buy-bust

More than P91 million million worth of suspected shabu and firearms were seized from five high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation in Sun Valley, Parañaque City on Friday morning, 10 April.

Arrested were alias Bossing, 35; alias James, 49, a resigned policeman; alias Jezreel, 29; alias Hazel, 25; and alias Ricardo, 48—all are identified as newly classified high-value individuals.