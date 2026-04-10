Over P91-M shabu, firearms seized in Parañaque buy-bust

More than P91 million million worth of suspected shabu and firearms were seized from five high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation in Sun Valley, Parañaque City on Friday morning, 10 April.
Arrested were alias Bossing, 35; alias James, 49, a resigned policeman; alias Jezreel, 29; alias Hazel, 25; and alias Ricardo, 48—all are identified as newly classified high-value individuals.
Authorities confiscated approximately 13.389 kilograms of suspected shabu and five containers of liquid crystalline substance with an estimated standard drug price of P91,045,200.00.
Also seized from the suspects were two caliber .45 pistols, one Bushmaster rifle, P319,950 in cash, and communication devices.
Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 and Republic Act No. 10591 are being prepared against the suspects, who are now in custody and undergoing inquest proceedings.