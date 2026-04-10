Meralco posts slight April hike amid energy price shock fears

For the March supply month, the exchange rate climbed to P60.748, which raised costs for dollar-denominated power sources, where nearly all costs are foreign exchange-exposed, and portions of other power supply agreements (PSAs).

Charges from First Gas and PSAs increased by P1.2342 and P0.1989 per kWh, respectively.

The Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) also pushed costs higher, adding P2.3955 per kWh amid tighter supply conditions in the Luzon grid driven by seasonal demand.

First Gas, PSAs, and WESM accounted for 20 percent, 74 percent, and 6 percent of Meralco’s energy supply.

Transmission charges, on the other hand, eased by P0.0656 per kWh due to lower ancillary service costs, while other charges rose by P0.0734 per kWh.

According to Meralco, consumers continue to benefit from an AWAT refund of P0.2024 per kWh, while distribution charges remain unchanged since August 2022.

The Energy Regulatory Commission’s updated lifeline program takes effect this April, granting a 100 percent discount for households using 50 kWh and below, with reduced discounts for higher consumption tiers up to 100 kWh.

To help manage the demand, Meralco urged consumers to manage electricity use as demand typically rises 20 percent to 33 percent during the dry season, alongside continued volatility in global energy markets.

It encouraged energy-saving practices such as unplugging unused appliances and setting air conditioners at 25°C to help manage consumption and costs.