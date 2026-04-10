Manileños avail P20 rice

People line up to buy rice priced at P20 per kilo and other farm products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Center in Malate, Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Residents said they queued as early as 4 a.m., with some sleeping outside overnight to secure a spot and avail of the subsidized rice under the Bente Bigas program.

People line up to buy rice priced at P20 per kilo and other farm products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Center in Malate, Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Residents said they queued as early as 4 a.m., with some sleeping outside overnight to secure a spot and avail of the subsidized rice under the Bente Bigas program. John Carlo Magallon











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