Makabayan hits P10 fuel subsidy, urges tax suspension

“This approach is designed to minimize government spending, not to meaningfully relieve public transport workers and the commuting public suffering from the continuing oil crisis and runaway price increases,” the group said.

Makabayan argued that subsidies are only a temporary measure during crises and accused the government of prioritizing revenue collection over substantial relief.

Based on their estimates, the proposed subsidy program would cost between P4.8 billion and P5.2 billion over a four-month period.

“We reject the logic that drivers and commuters must shoulder the burden so the state can maintain inflated tax intake,” the lawmakers said.

“They punish the poor and working people every time they ride to work, deliver goods, bring produce to markets, or simply keep daily life moving,” they added.

The bloc called for legislative action to address the volatility of the deregulated oil market, including the suspension of excise taxes.

Earlier, Sharon Garin said the President is expected to decide next week on whether to suspend the fuel excise tax, a move that could lower pump prices by around P10 per liter.