Hyun Bin is now an official honorary spy agent

The NIS hopes the role will shift public views, moving beyond the idea that counter-intelligence is solely about uncovering agents from North Korea. The two Koreas remain technically at war since the Korean War (1950-1953) ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Today, the agency stresses, counter-intelligence involves the detection, deterrence and disruption of any foreign information activities that could undermine South Korea’s security or national interests. It highlighted rising cases of foreign attempts to steal advanced technology and defence-industry secrets, describing counter-intelligence as a “critical national survival task”.

Hyun Bin’s pick also nods to his role in the 2023 action thriller The Point Men, where he played an NIS officer teaming up with a diplomat (Hwang Jung-min) to free South Korean hostages in Afghanistan.