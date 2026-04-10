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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (11 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Being too straightforward may hurt others — consider their feelings.

Health: Avoid sudden cold air to prevent migraines.

Career: Asking for help from someone knowledgeable is okay.

Wealth: Small donations return positive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 2

OX

Love: You may feel emotional distance — be honest about your feelings.

Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to prevent colds.

Career: A new project starts — use your creativity.

Wealth: A delayed payment may arrive; be grateful.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 7

TIGER

Love: You might cause frequent arguments — understand your partner.

Health: Avoid sweets to prevent headaches or stomach pain.

Career: Team cooperation may be challenging — stay professional.

Wealth: Not the time to borrow or take loans.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 p.m.

Number: 3

RABBIT

Love: Temptation may appear — protect trust with your partner.

Health: Stretch before sleeping to relax your body.

Career: Avoid forgetting tasks — use a checklist.

Wealth: Take advantage of promos and buy-one-take-one deals.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 1

DRAGON

Love: You don’t need to be perfect — show your true self.

Health: Immunity is strong; rest when needed.

Career: Coworkers may ask for advice — assist them.

Wealth: Sell old items or assets to generate income.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 4

SNAKE

Love: Appreciate someone who truly cares for you.

Health: Keep your feet warm at night.

Career: Say no when demands are too much.

Wealth: Small expenses arise — plan your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 8

HORSE

Love: Sweet gestures bring joy — appreciate them.

Health: Eat vitamin C-rich fruits to stay strong.

Career: Listen carefully before accepting offers or proposals.

Wealth: Review subscriptions for savings.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 6

GOAT

Love: Sometimes listening is enough — no need for immediate solutions.

Health: Reduce oily foods to improve skin health.

Career: Avoid colleagues showing off — focus on your work.

Wealth: Freebies or rewards may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 7

MONKEY

Love: Listening is sometimes enough — avoid overthinking.

Health: Reduce oily foods to maintain skin health.

Career: Stay focused and don’t engage in distractions.

Wealth: Freebies or rewards may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 7

ROOSTER

Love: Give your partner attention — put down your phone.

Health: Drink warm calamansi or ginger tea for throat health.

Career: You are close to finishing long tasks — give it a final push.

Wealth: Save extra money for upcoming needs.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 p.m.

Number: 5

DOG

Love: A simple message brings comfort to someone close.

Health: Watch your hips and knees, especially in cold weather.

Career: Unexpected feedback may come — welcome it.

Wealth: Old contacts may help earn extra income — reach out.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 6 p.m.

Number: 1

PIG

Love: Jealousy may rise — talk calmly instead of accusing.

Health: Avoid sitting for long periods — stretch regularly.

Career: Rejection may occur, but it is an opportunity to improve.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3–5 p.m.

Number: 2

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope

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