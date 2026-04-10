Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Being too straightforward may hurt others — consider their feelings.
Health: Avoid sudden cold air to prevent migraines.
Career: Asking for help from someone knowledgeable is okay.
Wealth: Small donations return positive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 2
OX
Love: You may feel emotional distance — be honest about your feelings.
Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to prevent colds.
Career: A new project starts — use your creativity.
Wealth: A delayed payment may arrive; be grateful.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 7
TIGER
Love: You might cause frequent arguments — understand your partner.
Health: Avoid sweets to prevent headaches or stomach pain.
Career: Team cooperation may be challenging — stay professional.
Wealth: Not the time to borrow or take loans.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 p.m.
Number: 3
RABBIT
Love: Temptation may appear — protect trust with your partner.
Health: Stretch before sleeping to relax your body.
Career: Avoid forgetting tasks — use a checklist.
Wealth: Take advantage of promos and buy-one-take-one deals.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 1
DRAGON
Love: You don’t need to be perfect — show your true self.
Health: Immunity is strong; rest when needed.
Career: Coworkers may ask for advice — assist them.
Wealth: Sell old items or assets to generate income.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 4
SNAKE
Love: Appreciate someone who truly cares for you.
Health: Keep your feet warm at night.
Career: Say no when demands are too much.
Wealth: Small expenses arise — plan your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 8
HORSE
Love: Sweet gestures bring joy — appreciate them.
Health: Eat vitamin C-rich fruits to stay strong.
Career: Listen carefully before accepting offers or proposals.
Wealth: Review subscriptions for savings.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 6
GOAT
Love: Sometimes listening is enough — no need for immediate solutions.
Health: Reduce oily foods to improve skin health.
Career: Avoid colleagues showing off — focus on your work.
Wealth: Freebies or rewards may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 7
MONKEY
Love: Listening is sometimes enough — avoid overthinking.
Health: Reduce oily foods to maintain skin health.
Career: Stay focused and don’t engage in distractions.
Wealth: Freebies or rewards may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 7
ROOSTER
Love: Give your partner attention — put down your phone.
Health: Drink warm calamansi or ginger tea for throat health.
Career: You are close to finishing long tasks — give it a final push.
Wealth: Save extra money for upcoming needs.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 p.m.
Number: 5
DOG
Love: A simple message brings comfort to someone close.
Health: Watch your hips and knees, especially in cold weather.
Career: Unexpected feedback may come — welcome it.
Wealth: Old contacts may help earn extra income — reach out.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 6 p.m.
Number: 1
PIG
Love: Jealousy may rise — talk calmly instead of accusing.
Health: Avoid sitting for long periods — stretch regularly.
Career: Rejection may occur, but it is an opportunity to improve.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3–5 p.m.
Number: 2