Boyd takes helm of Dataiku’s APJ push

“The APJ region is moving from AI ambition to AI accountability and the challenge now is scaling AI in a way that is governed and tied to real business outcomes,” said Phil Coady. “Andrew has a strong track record of building high-performing businesses in complex markets, and his leadership will be key as we help customers make AI a core part of how they operate.”

Boyd brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise technology businesses across the region, including driving go-to-market transformations and expanding operations in regulated markets.

“Having spent my career helping organizations scale technology across APJ, I’ve seen that success in this region requires more than innovation — it demands strong governance, local expertise, and a clear link to business outcomes,” Boyd said.

“As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are under pressure to move beyond experimentation and deliver real value. Dataiku is uniquely positioned to support that shift, giving enterprises the control, flexibility, and trust they need to operationalize AI at scale.”