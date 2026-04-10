BOC chief leads inspection of P156-M smuggled cigarettes in Davao

During the operations, the Port of Davao’s Enforcement and Security Service and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, uncovered 182,821 reams of assorted cigarette brands, with a total estimated value of P156,436,273.28 without import permit.

The first operation yielded 124,150 reams valued at P106.23 million and involved identified respondents, while the second operation resulted in the seizure of 58,671 reams valued at P50.20 million.

The seized goods are subject to violations under Republic Act No. 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), particularly provisions on unlawful importation and lack of proper documentation.