SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

BOC chief leads inspection of P156-M smuggled cigarettes in Davao

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno
Customs Commissioner Ariel NepomucenoPhoto courtesy of BOC
Published on

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno led the inspection of P156.4 million worth of seized smuggled cigarettes in Davao.

The inspection stemmed from operations carried out on 6 January 2026 and 3 April 2026, targeting warehouses identified through verified intelligence reports, which subsequently led to the issuance of letters of authority.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno
BOC seizes P235M smuggled cigarettes at Batangas port

During the operations, the Port of Davao’s Enforcement and Security Service and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, uncovered 182,821 reams of assorted cigarette brands, with a total estimated value of P156,436,273.28 without import permit.

The first operation yielded 124,150 reams valued at P106.23 million and involved identified respondents, while the second operation resulted in the seizure of 58,671 reams valued at P50.20 million.

The seized goods are subject to violations under Republic Act No. 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), particularly provisions on unlawful importation and lack of proper documentation.

Bureau of Customs (BoC)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph