BARMM education ministry under fire following massive audit findings

State auditors have uncovered significant irregularities involving more than P2.2 billion in education funds within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), raising urgent questions regarding leadership and accountability.

A report from the Commission on Audit (CoA) detailed a pattern of procurement practices and transactions within the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) that suggest systemic failures in oversight.

Among the most striking findings was the release of P1.77 billion for textbooks. According to auditors, the transaction was reportedly processed within a single day, a timeline that critics argue bypasses standard verification and control mechanisms.

CoA also flagged P449 million in disbursements to a single supplier for learning kits. The concentration of contracts has prompted inquiries into the competitiveness of the ministry’s procurement process and the adequacy of existing safeguards.

The audit further identified 73 disbursement vouchers processed with limited documentation, signaling significant gaps in internal controls and compliance.

Additionally, CoA found deficiencies in 53 contracts totaling nearly P2 billion, citing missing performance securities and issues with joint venture representations.

Contract management also came under fire. In one instance, a supplier delivered armchairs 520 days past the agreed deadline.

Despite the delay, auditors noted that penalties estimated at P16 million were not enforced.

While the findings highlight procedural lapses, auditors noted that the scale of the issues points toward broader institutional challenges under the leadership of MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal.

The report questions how oversight systems were monitored during the period in question.

The findings mirror concerns previously raised by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) regarding persistent performance gaps in the BARMM education sector.

CoA has recommended that the ministry strictly adhere to procurement laws, improve documentation practices, and strengthen internal controls.

Observers say addressing these "systemic weaknesses" will require significant administrative reform and sustained leadership direction.

BARMM officials are currently reviewing the findings.

The situation is expected to serve as a critical test for the region’s governance framework and its ability to enforce accountability at the highest levels of decision-making.