Arroyo debunks ouster talks, asserts trust in Dy leadership

The purpose of the ouster was described to serve the interest of influencing voting on the impeachment complaints undertaken in the House plenary once the Committee on Justice finishes their hearings.

It would not mark the first time that both the former president and current vice president were linked in such an event.

In 2018, Arroyo became the first woman to lead the House after she was voted by a majority of lawmakers to replace then speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on the same day of President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address.

Rumors at the time claimed that Sara Duterte, who was still serving as the Mayor of Davao, backed the push following a verbal altercation between her and Alvarez earlier in the year.

Dy has yet to comment on the allegations.