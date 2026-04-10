Air Force Reservist becomes 1st external recipient of Army Aviation Wings

The Philippine Army Aviation Regiment has conferred its official insignia wings on Air Force reservist Col. Michael Odylon Romero, marking the first time the honor has been awarded to an individual outside the Army unit.

The conferment was approved by Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, and presented by Col. Richard Servito, commander of the aviation regiment.

Romero, a helicopter pilot rated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, was recognized for his long-standing support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization program.

Army officials cited his legislative efforts in securing the acquisition of C-130 Hercules aircraft, which bolstered the military’s strategic airlift, disaster response and humanitarian capabilities.

The award follows the recent approval of the regiment’s official insignia by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The design was also vetted by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines to ensure its cultural and historical accuracy.

The Army also cited Romero’s contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic. While serving as the majority owner of AirAsia Philippines, Romero provided aircraft at no cost to the government and the AFP to transport troops, vaccines, test kits and medical supplies across the archipelago from 2020 to 2022.

Regiment officials said the honor recognizes Romero's role in bridging civilian aviation and national defense, establishing a legacy for future generations of Filipino aviators and reservists.