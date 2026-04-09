Sunset Loon Bohol

(April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor











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(April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor (April 09 2026) A sun set to off from Ubayon Loon Bohol, On Thursday April 9 2026, April 9, 2026, the Local Government Unit of Loon, Bohol, reported that the area is experiencing a "DANGER" level heat index. Residents are warned that the high temperature poses a high risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with continued exposure. The MDRRMO-Loon strongly advises everyone to stay hydrated, alert, and protected against extreme heat conditions. In case of symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or excessive sweating, seek immediate rest and medical attention if necessary. Photo/Analy Labor