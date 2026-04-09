Oil shock may trigger broader price hikes – BSP

“The March 2026 inflation of 4.1 percent settled higher than the BSP’s announced forecast range of 3.1 to 3.9 percent, highlighting the upside inflation risks emanating from the global oil price shock. This was largely driven by higher transport-related costs following the sharp increase in domestic fuel prices, alongside higher prices of key food items, particularly rice,” the central bank said.

Inflation risk environment significantly shifted upwards

“The inflation risk environment has significantly shifted to the upside amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A sharp and prolonged oil price shock could trigger spillover effects with the potential broadening of price pressures to the rest of the CPI basket,” it added.

The CPI measures the average change in prices of a fixed basket of goods and services commonly purchased by households, including food, housing, transport, health and education.

Prolonged elevated oil prices resulting from the conflict tend to ripple across nearly every component of the CPI basket, as fuel is a basic input to both production and transportation — factors the BSP and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) identified as key drivers of March’s inflation acceleration.

More expensive to move products to markets

Higher fuel costs raise transport expenses — jeepney and bus fares, trucking, and shipping — which then feed into the prices of food and retail goods, as it becomes more expensive to move products from farms, factories and ports to markets.