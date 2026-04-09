No Filipinos hurt as Israel pounds Lebanon — DFA

No Filipinos have been reported injured in the barrage of airstrikes launched by Israel against Lebanon on Wednesday (local time) which killed at least 250 people, according to initial reports.
“So far, there are no Filipinos who are part of this number,” said Vice Consul Mark Joshua Ponce in a radio interview on Thursday.
He described the strikes as “very destructive,” noting that areas visible from the Philippine Embassy in Beirut appeared to be heavily damaged.
The attacks came a day after a two-week conditional ceasefire was agreed on by the United States and Iran, which Israel also agreed to but with the caveat that the truce did not extend to Lebanon.
Israel’s position contradicted an earlier statement from Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire talks.
The Philippine Embassy in Beirut has advised Filipinos there to remain vigilant and to stay indoors, as Israel vowed to intensify its military operations over the next 48 hours.
Filipinos were also urged to avoid large gatherings and to always carry their passports when going out.
There are some 14,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, mostly domestic workers, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Ponce said Lebanon remains under Alert Level 3, which allows for voluntary repatriation. Since the alert was implemented in October 2023, more than 2,000 Filipinos have returned to the Philippines.
He noted that this was a small number despite the government covering all expenses.
“We have been open for three years for voluntary repatriation. However, they don’t want to go home. In fact, we are repeatedly telling them to avail of it while flights and the airport remain available,” he said.