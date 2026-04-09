No Filipinos hurt as Israel pounds Lebanon — DFA

He described the strikes as “very destructive,” noting that areas visible from the Philippine Embassy in Beirut appeared to be heavily damaged.

The attacks came a day after a two-week conditional ceasefire was agreed on by the United States and Iran, which Israel also agreed to but with the caveat that the truce did not extend to Lebanon.

Israel’s position contradicted an earlier statement from Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire talks.

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut has advised Filipinos there to remain vigilant and to stay indoors, as Israel vowed to intensify its military operations over the next 48 hours.

Filipinos were also urged to avoid large gatherings and to always carry their passports when going out.

There are some 14,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, mostly domestic workers, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.