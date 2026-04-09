Manon sits out Katseye’s Coachella set amid hiatus

Manon Bannerman will not be joining Katseye for its upcoming Coachella performance, The Korea Herald reports.

“Manon remains on hiatus,” Hybe confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

In her most recent update, Manon shared that she and Hybe are engaged in positive discussions and that she “feels supported.”

“I’m happy and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me,” she added.

Katseye is set to release its new single “Pinky Up” on 9 April at 11:59 p.m.

The international girl group was formed through the 2023 reality competition Dream Academy, a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records. Their journey to debut was later documented in Netflix’s Popstar Academy: Katseye, released the following year.

Composed of six members from diverse backgrounds, Katseye launched its debut EP in 2024 and gained wider recognition in 2025 with standout tracks “Gabriela” and “Gnarly.” Earlier this year, the group performed at the Grammys, earning nominations for Best New Artist and Pop Duo/Group Performance.