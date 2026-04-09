Houston, we have a problem... with the toilet

The fecal disposal system, in a separate conduit, is working properly.

Astronaut Christina Koch said the so-called Universal Waste Management System was giving off “a burning heater smell.”

Rick Henfling, flight director for the Artemis II mission, stressed Tuesday that “the toilet remains operational. The challenge that we’re working through is evacuating the wastewater tank,” he said. “So we’re having to fall back to some other alternate means.”

Under Plan B, the four astronauts are using personal reusable containers called “collapsible contingency urine disposal devices.”

The toilet problem was reported just hours after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Koch adjusted the system’s controls, restarted them, and that appeared to resolve the issue. “I’m proud to call myself a space plumber,” Koch said in her first briefing from the spacecraft, which is to splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.